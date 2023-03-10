'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien to focus more on 'streaming' after harassment on set

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has opened up about a bad experience on set.

The 26-year-old actress who has become increasingly selective about her prospective acting projects revealed she has refused four movie roles recently.

In a Twitch stream on Tuesday, Van Dien said she will be dedicating more time to streaming.

“Here’s the thing, I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threes*me with them,” Van Dien said. “So… that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.”

“I’m happy here, and I’m developing my own projects,” she said. “I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not gonna ask my actors to sleep with me.”

Besides acting Grace Van Dien is also a streamer on Twitch, where she plays and streams Fortnite, Overwatch and Valorant.