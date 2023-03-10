Prince Harry wants to prove Meghan Markle isn’t a ‘pain in the neck’

File Footage

Experts warn that there is ‘absolutely no way’ Prince Harry would ever believe that his wife Meghan Markle is truly an ‘egomaniac pain in the neck’.



Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

The conversation arose when the author pondered the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bowing out from the ceremony.

However, that would be a double edged sword, carrying “proof” of the Royal Family’s racism.

Not to mention, cement the earlier allegations made to Oprah about “the British Establishment was anti-American, snobbish and racist –"

According to the DailyMail, these are "the only possible reasons, in Prince Harry's universe, for anyone finding his egomaniac wife a pain in the neck.”