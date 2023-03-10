 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wants to prove Meghan Markle isn’t a ‘pain in the neck’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that there is ‘absolutely no way’ Prince Harry would ever believe that his wife Meghan Markle is truly an ‘egomaniac pain in the neck’.

Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

The conversation arose when the author pondered the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bowing out from the ceremony.

However, that would be a double edged sword, carrying “proof” of the Royal Family’s racism.

Not to mention, cement the earlier allegations made to Oprah about “the British Establishment was anti-American, snobbish and racist –"

According to the DailyMail, these are "the only possible reasons, in Prince Harry's universe, for anyone finding his egomaniac wife a pain in the neck.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Inside King Charles visit to Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge

Inside King Charles visit to Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge
Suga from BTS gives fans a special gift during live broadcast

Suga from BTS gives fans a special gift during live broadcast
Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles

Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles
Brittany Snow reflects on 'hard and beautiful' year following split from husband

Brittany Snow reflects on 'hard and beautiful' year following split from husband
K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan

K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan
‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89
Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary
Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'

Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'