Friday Mar 10 2023
Kardashian-Jenners might not be 'invited' to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Friday Mar 10, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala is just two months aways and it has been reported that the biggest fashion event may be Kardashian-Jenners free.

According to a new report, Vogue head Anna Wintour has cracked down the guest list at the annual fashion event, which is set to take place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A source revealed to Page Six that the famous Kardashian-Jenner family has not received the invitation to the 2023 Met Gala, whose theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

The Kardashians star family attended the gala for the first time in 2013. The 2022 event also marked the first time the whole family was on the red carpet together, including their mom Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

A source alleged the Kardashians didn’t make the cut because Wintour, who is in charge of the guest list, is allegedly “cracking down” on who can attend the exclusive event.

However, another source close to the Kardashian family told the outlet that the rumours weren’t true.

Last year, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, along with her then-fiancé Travis Barker attended the Met Gala for the first time. 

