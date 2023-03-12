Elon Musk gets input from Kanye West for his 'utopia'

Elon Musk contacted Kanye West to consult about his plans to build his town in Texas state.



The Twitter boss has obtained an estimated 3,500 acres of land outside Austin to construct “a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The super-billionaire is eyeing the area near his SpaceX and Boring Co. facilities.

As reported by the daily, the meetings took place in 2022 between Musk, West and his architectural designer.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that the said architectural designer was possibly West's new wife, Bianca Censori.

Meanwhile, West has earlier made his plans public about building mini-cites scattered around the US, where the billionaire rapper seeks to build his own company and purchase his factories.



While these communities will boast their retail chains, media outlets, production houses, beauty stores, and food and beverages items, among others, all tagged with Yeco-system-brand, as per Rolling Stone.

In 2018, Ye also tweeted that he was building a “fireproof community."

While in 2020, the 45-year-old revealed designs of a future Eco Village and a Children’s Ranch, attached with dome-like structures.

The Grammy winner explained that children’s ranch and eco-village would work for mothers and families as a support system and offer “a place to safely experience pregnancy and birth.”