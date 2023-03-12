Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire

As the champagne coloured carpet is laid and stage is set for the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, singing sensation Rihanna has also geared up to wow fans with her electrifying performance at the entertainment industries biggest event.

Rihanna will entertain the music lovers by performing Lift Me Up (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), which is nominated for best original song.

David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will perform This Is A Life (from Everything Everywhere All at Once), while Diane Warren and Sofia Carson will perform Applause (from Tell It Like a Woman).



However, Lady Gaga will not perform, despite her song Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) being the fifth nominee in the category. She is attending the ceremony though, so fans hope she might yet spring a surprise performance.

Elsewhere, Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment, which pays tribute to film figures who have died over the past year.