Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle after she made royal life look 'easy'

Prince Harry was afraid Meghan Markle would suffer like his mother, Princess Diana, after their Australia trip.



The Duke of Sussex reveals he had to warn his wife after she became a hit with the public.

He pens: "Everywhere we went, enormous crowds turned out, and she didn’t disappoint them. All across Australia, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand, she dazzled. After one especially rousing speech, she got a standing ovation."

Harry adds: "She was so brilliant that midway through the tour I felt compelled…to warn her. You’re doing too well, my love. Too damn well. You’re making it look too easy. This is how everything started…with my mother."