 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle after she made royal life look 'easy'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Prince Harry was afraid Meghan Markle would suffer like his mother, Princess Diana,  after their Australia trip.

The Duke of Sussex reveals he had to warn his wife after she became a hit with the public.

He pens: "Everywhere we went, enormous crowds turned out, and she didn’t disappoint them. All across Australia, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand, she dazzled. After one especially rousing speech, she got a standing ovation."

Harry adds: "She was so brilliant that midway through the tour I felt compelled…to warn her. You’re doing too well, my love. Too damn well. You’re making it look too easy. This is how everything started…with my mother." 

More From Entertainment:

'Scream' still echoes, topping N. America box office

'Scream' still echoes, topping N. America box office
Prince Harry says assistant wanted 'freebies' from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says assistant wanted 'freebies' from Meghan Markle
King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry

King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry
Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant

Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant
King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: 'Not great'

Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: 'Not great'
Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?

Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?
Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'

Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US
Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?

Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022