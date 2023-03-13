 
Lady Gaga finally performs 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars 2023: Watch

Lady Gaga ended up performing her nominated song, Hold My Hand, at the 95th Academy Awards after all on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

The news comes after Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss previously said in a press conference earlier this month that Gaga, 36, would not be performing during the awards ceremony.

“We invited all five nominees. We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now,” Weiss said at the time, referencing Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to 2019’s Joker, via Page Six.

She was spotted on the set Saturday, just one day ahead of the Oscars. However, she surprised fans and attendees with her appearance on the red carpet and more so during her stripped down performance.

The singer, 36, ditched her full-glam makeup and fancy ripped-from-the-runway Versace gown she wore on the red carpet for a simple black T-shirt, ripped jeans and Converse.

The rockstar seemed to be wearing no makeup at all as she exhibited her exceptional vocals as she performed the Oscar-nominated song from Top Gun: Maverick.

“It’s deeply personal for me,” she said in offering a spoken introduction to her performance. “We all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We need heroes sometimes. There’s heroes all around us…. You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”

