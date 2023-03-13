 
Monday Mar 13 2023
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite 'Top Gun: Maverick' major nominations

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Tom Cruise missed the 2023 Oscar awards ceremony on Sunday, where his blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick won the Best Sound award.

Cruise, 60, skipped the 95th Academy Awards show as he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II, in the United Kingdom, it has been reported.

Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Sound, Music (Original Song) and Visual Effects.

While Cruise didn’t attend the ceremony, just hours before the glitzy Hollywood event hit the floors, it was revealed Lady Gaga will, in fact, perform her Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick single, Hold My Hand.

Cruise's absence at the Oscars surprised fans, as many of them considered him walking the star-studded red carpet following his appearance at the Oscars nominees luncheon in Los Angeles last month.

The Edge of Tomorrow star made headlines for his viral interaction with Steven Spielberg at the luncheon, where the legendary filmmaker was seen telling Cruise he "saved Hollywood's [expletive]" with Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theatres on July 14, 2023.

