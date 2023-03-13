Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023

 
Jimmy Kimmel has recently rekindled his “feud” with Matt Damon at the 95th Academy Awards, which was held on March 12.

Jimmy, who was hosting the Oscars event this year, was seen asking Jessica Chastain, “Was it difficult filming your movie The Martian because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine?”

To this, Jessica replied, “I didn’t really have a lot of scenes with him, so it was fine.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jimmy and Matt’s lighthearted disagreement began on the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2005.

During the show, Jimmy jokingly said that they had “run out of time” to speak to the A-list actor.

“I didn’t really have a lot of scenes with him, so it was fine,” quipped Jimmy.

Later on, he started to say this at the end of every one of his shows.

Elaborating on the reason, Jimmy added, “Matt Damon was just the first name that popped into my head as a super-famous star who would never be bumped from a show.”

