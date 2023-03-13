 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group TXT reveal the song that member Huening Kai can’t perform

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

They went on a live broadcast where they discussed covering songs which wouldn’t suit them
 They went on a live broadcast where they discussed covering songs which wouldn’t suit them

K-pop group TXT recently went on a live broadcast where they discussed covering songs which wouldn’t suit the members. Their agency mates and senior group Seventeen have done segments in the past where they cover songs that don’t suit them.

After Soobin brought up the question, viewers started flooding the comments with suggestions of song covers that were ill fitting for the members. Their first suggestion was Daechwita by BTS member Suga who released it under the persona Agust D. The members eagerly agreed with the comment, unable to imagine Soobin performing the track.

Though Soobin said that Yeonjun and Kai would easily fit into any concept, a certain fan suggestion quickly broke the illusion. The track was Jay Park’s sensual song MOMMAE, which is very much at odds with the personality and appearance of the youngest member, Kai.

They quickly agreed that no part of the song, from the lyrics to the choreography, would fit the young performer. 

More From Entertainment:

Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday

Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday
Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react
Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song

Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song
Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback

Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback
Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser

Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser
Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record
Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?

Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?
Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023
King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William