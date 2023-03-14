 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Dwayne Johnson explains Henry Cavill's DC exit with football team example

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Dwayne Johnson explains Henry Cavill's DC exit with football team example

The Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson finally commented on Henry Cavill exit from the DC Universe as Superman.

Johnson, 50, spoke on Cavill's exit as Superman from the franchise, after the actor reprised the role of Clark Kent aka Superman in Black Adam for the first time since 2017's Justice League.

The actor also made an appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League that released in 2021.

After confirming his return as Superman within less than three months of Black Adam hitting the theaters, Cavill later announced his exit from the franchise.

On the Oscars red carpet, while commenting on Cavill's Superman exit, the Black Adam star connected the situation of the Night Hunter star to a football team that is managed by new boss who decides to replace the coach and the quarterback.

"All that I could do, and that we could do, when we were making Black Adam was put our best foot forward, surround ourselves with the best people and then also deliver the best movie we could" he said.

He went further, 'our audience score was in the 90s, critics took a couple a shots—that's just the business of it though. But I think it's almost like when you have a pro-football team and your quarterback wins championships, the head coach wins championships and then you have a new owner. And a new owner comes in and says, 'not my coach, not my quarterback. I'm gonna go with somebody new."

