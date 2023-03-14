 
entertainment
Jameela Jamil speaks out about 'extreme weight loss' at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil has recently hit out at celebs for using “weight loss injections” to appear “skinny” at the Oscars ceremony this year, which was held on March 12.

After the Academy Award, Jameela took to Instagram and penned her thoughts on how “weight loss becomes an Olympic sport during awards season”.

“The images last. But the methods aren’t sustainable, nor are they normally sustained, until the next awards season!” wrote the actress in the caption.

Jameela continued, “Where again the images of ageless, weightless women are used as a tool of aspiration.”

The Good Place star mentioned that she “loved so many of the dresses, and the people in them”; however, “it is an industry pressure and a result of tiny samples from designers that are straight off the runway from fashion month, that result in such a forced uniform thinness, and fear of wrinkles”.

Jameela also claimed in the post that a few celebs also practised “unsustainable dieting, and took weight-loss injections”.

“I’m not being judgemental,” she said.

The actress remarked, “I just don’t want you to be triggered, or to make any sudden decisions, because of the images of impossible standards that come out today.”

“It’s a temporary extreme. None of this last,” stated the She-Hulk actress.

In the end, the actress added the disclaimed which read that her “message doesn’t to all the people at the Oscars. 

