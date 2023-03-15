 
Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon

Following the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, Fox, 36, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty by herself while fiancé Machine Gun Kelly performed a concert at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, California, that day.

At the afterparty, Fox had also debuted a new fiery hair colour as she was dressed in her fresh-off-the-runway, plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown.

Moreover, the Transformers alum was seen without her wedding ring, sparking speculation that that she may have broken up with the Bloody Valentine singer.

However, an insider at the party told People Magazine, that Fox and MGK are still working through relationship problems.

“They’re not completely done. They’re still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They’re just not ready to totally call it yet.” shared the insider.

“She seemed really happy and light. Super nice to everyone,” they said of Fox’s demeanour through the night.

Another source from the party had revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Fox “spent most of the night with her long-time agent, Chuck James, and they were chatting together all evening.”

The source added. “She left the party at around 2 a.m. while holding hands with him.”

The Jennifer’s Body star had sparked split rumours with MGK in February of this year when she shared a cryptic quote — and deleted all photos of herself with the musician in — on social media. She also unfollowed him.

“[They are] talking to a couple’s therapist every day via Zoom,” the insider said. “Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions,” a source told Page Six at the time.

