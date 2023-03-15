 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Kate Middleton has just come under fire for having priorities that are ‘really quite off’.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser issued these warnings and claims.

She started it off by highlighting the ‘importance’ of the entire event and warned that Kate’s “conspicuous absence” put it into jeopardy.

Her claims were shared with News.com.au and include “current theories” behind her actions.

According to Ms Elser, either the press release, promising her attendance was wrong, or that she went on a school pickup for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Hence, considering the Palace is ‘rarely wrong’, Ms Elser shifted the blame onto the Princess of Wales.

“The Waleses have a nanny, aides, and probably more staff than a Fiji-bound P&O cruise ship, not to mention that her parents live nearby to their home, Adelaide Cottage.”

“Someone else could clearly have picked up Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their piles of maths homework,” she also added.

Before signing off though, she added, “Sure, Kate’s desire to perpetually do the school run is admirable and all, but that does not change the fact that her priorities in this instance are really quite off.”

This comes in light of the ‘dire importance’ of the entire event. 

