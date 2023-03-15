 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

Prince Edward, who was awarded the Duke of Edinburgh title last week, is proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.

The Duke has been deeply committed to the work of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for decades.

King Charles on Friday awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Philip, who was the last holder of the title, had always wanted it to be inherited by Edward.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award

The DofE was designed to challenge young people between the ages of 14-24 to attain standards of achievement and endeavour in a wide variety of active interests – to serve their communities, experience adventure and to develop and learn outside the classroom.

Participation in the Award has grown every year since inception.

Right now, more than one million young people are working towards their Bronze, Silver, or Gold Awards in more than 130 countries and territories.

