Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment

Cristiano Ronaldo Spanish model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez could not control her emotions and broke down in tears on her new Netflix show as she relived the heartbreak moment she lost one of her twins during childbirth.



Georgina's daughter Bella Esmeralda with the footballer was born healthy in April last year at a hospital in Manchester but the pair's male twin sibling died.



The 29-year-old influencer would open up on her agony in the second series of ‘I Am Georgina’, set to premiere around the world on March 24. And a new trailer, released on Wednesday, shows her crying as she recalled the tragedy.

She admits: "Life is hard, life goes on. “I have reasons to move on and be strong."



Gushing over her footballer partner for helping her get through the darkest period in their life together, she adds: "Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said: ‘Gio, get on with your life, it’ll do you good."



She went on saying: "My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful."

Georgina’s 28th birthday will also be featured in the show, when Cristiano spent thousands of pounds on a light and laser show projected on Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa tower.