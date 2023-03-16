 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the moment he moved into his new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Frogmore Cottage in 2019, dearly enjoyed its gardens.

Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "We moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there. We couldn’t wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve."

Harry continues: "We met the Queen’s gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."

