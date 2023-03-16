 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Prince William warned King Charles to stop putting him in a bad light.

During a heated argument at Clarence House, the Prince of Wales asked his father to not let 'strangers' in his comms team leak vicious stories to press.

The scene is detailed by Prince Harry in his memoir 'Spare', noting: "Willy put it to Pa: How can you be letting a stranger do this to your sons? Pa instantly got upset. He began shouting that Willy was paranoid. We both were. Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting good, that didn’t mean his staff was behind it. But we had proof."

Harry adds: "Reporters, inside actual newsrooms, assuring us that this woman was selling us out. Pa refused to listen. His response was churlish, pathetic. Granny has her person, why can’t I have mine?"

