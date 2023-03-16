 
Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: 'Should've known better'

Whoopi Goldberg has just issued a formal apology video highlighting the derogatory slur that she shared in an episode for The View.

Goldberg’s apology video went viral from the ABC talk show’s official Twitter account.

It was published shortly after the actual episode aired and sparked widespread backlash.

The claims were made on a new episode for The View and featured a comment against Romani people from Trump’s political base.

There, she said, “people who still believe that he got (expletive) somehow in the election.”

In an effort to explain her intentions behind the derogatory slur, Goldberg issued an apology video that explained, “When you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today. And I shouldn’t have.”

She also added, “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word and I’m really, really sorry.”

