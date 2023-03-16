Marvel writer: I could care less about what phase we are in'

Marvel screenwriter Jeff Loveness said he knew little about superhero franchise phases.

Speaking to Gizmodo, the Ant-Man 3 writer said, “I just saw it as one movie. I’m not part of the inner cabal [of Marvel] that meets underneath the Vatican or something [laughs]. I’m not part of that Volturi vampire enclave or something.”

“I just tried to look at it as ‘Hey, you got an opportunity to write a really fun adventure comedy movie with a compelling villain played by literally the best actor in the world right now.’

I think as soon as you start looking down the road, you get in trouble. So I tried to lay down a few train tracks, but the job for me was to make Kang the Conqueror compelling and make this movie fun and keep it moving.” He added; “I don’t know what phase we’re on.”

He continued, “I have heard the term ‘Phase Five’ more in the last two months than [the entire time making the movie.] [Laughs] No, I think that’s more of almost a thing for the internet than anything. Like, obviously there are 30 Marvel movies. You want them to connect. You want to propel them into the next phase, which this is the beginning of. We’ve got a plan and it’s going to be very exciting with Avengers.”

The 33-year-old also told SlashFilm, that he "could care less about what phase we're in," focusing on giving fans "a fun family adventure comedy" that people will want to see in theaters."