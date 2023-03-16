 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Marvel writer: I could care less about what phase we are in'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Marvel writer: I could care less about what phase we are in
Marvel writer: I could care less about what phase we are in'

Marvel screenwriter Jeff Loveness said he knew little about superhero franchise phases.

Speaking to Gizmodo, the Ant-Man 3 writer said, “I just saw it as one movie. I’m not part of the inner cabal [of Marvel] that meets underneath the Vatican or something [laughs]. I’m not part of that Volturi vampire enclave or something.”

“I just tried to look at it as ‘Hey, you got an opportunity to write a really fun adventure comedy movie with a compelling villain played by literally the best actor in the world right now.’

I think as soon as you start looking down the road, you get in trouble. So I tried to lay down a few train tracks, but the job for me was to make Kang the Conqueror compelling and make this movie fun and keep it moving.” He added; “I don’t know what phase we’re on.”

He continued, “I have heard the term ‘Phase Five’ more in the last two months than [the entire time making the movie.] [Laughs] No, I think that’s more of almost a thing for the internet than anything. Like, obviously there are 30 Marvel movies. You want them to connect. You want to propel them into the next phase, which this is the beginning of. We’ve got a plan and it’s going to be very exciting with Avengers.”

The 33-year-old also told SlashFilm, that he "could care less about what phase we're in," focusing on giving fans "a fun family adventure comedy" that people will want to see in theaters."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him

Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him
Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

Meg Ryan explains why she disappears from Hollywood

Meg Ryan explains why she disappears from Hollywood
Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir

Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir
Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement

Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement
James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'