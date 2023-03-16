 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s agency comments on potential comeback

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Le Sserafim are often called the ‘monster rookies’
Le Sserafim are often called the ‘monster rookies’

K-pop band Le Sserafim’s company Source Music have made a statement on the group's potential upcoming album. It was reported on May 16th by STARNEWS that the girl group will release a new album around May.

Following the report, Source Music released a statement clarifying: “The exact comeback date will be officially announced later on.”

Their upcoming album will be their first since the release of Antifragile in October 2022. The album was highly successful and the group broke its own streaming and sales records with the comeback.

Le Sserafim are often called the ‘monster rookies’ because of the success they have attained so soon after their debut. Their debut album Fearless was an instant success, with the song going viral across all platforms.

Though they did face some bad publicity following a bullying scandal where one of the members Kim Garam was accused of having bullied someone and was subsequently removed from the group.

More From Entertainment:

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine
Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'

Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'
Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut
Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin

Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin
Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits

Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits
K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback
Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show
Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ four staff

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ four staff

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film
Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’