K-pop group Le Sserafim’s agency comments on potential comeback

K-pop band Le Sserafim’s company Source Music have made a statement on the group's potential upcoming album. It was reported on May 16th by STARNEWS that the girl group will release a new album around May.

Following the report, Source Music released a statement clarifying: “The exact comeback date will be officially announced later on.”

Their upcoming album will be their first since the release of Antifragile in October 2022. The album was highly successful and the group broke its own streaming and sales records with the comeback.

Le Sserafim are often called the ‘monster rookies’ because of the success they have attained so soon after their debut. Their debut album Fearless was an instant success, with the song going viral across all platforms.

Though they did face some bad publicity following a bullying scandal where one of the members Kim Garam was accused of having bullied someone and was subsequently removed from the group.