Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'

Adam Brody is donning tights and a cape for his return to the Shazam! franchise in sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The 43-year-old who is most remembered for playing Seth Cohen in the Fox television series The O.C. reflected on whether he would play the character again.

"I was so excited to be starting that journey, excited to see people enjoying it," Adam exclusively told E! News.

"It was such a nice fit for me and the character, feeling really in sync with the writers."

"If there was a reason, like a really inspired idea? Yes," the actor who also starred in Shazam! admitted. "Other than that, probably not. No. And by 'inspired idea,' I mean lots and lots of money."

Brody had voiced reluctance about the idea earlier as well:

"I kind of don't think it can be done because I feel like, socially, I think we're in a different place," he told Welcome to the OC, Bitches podcast in October 2021. "I think we're in a more conscious place."

The actor further added:

"I feel like The O.C., while it claims to be in a similar sense of Gossip Girl, while it would sort of say it's a critique, it's not," Adam continued.

"It's a celebration of affluence, in my opinion. Obviously, like, in the heart of it, there's people who are lovely. It's a family at the heart of it, too. There's people who love each other and care for each other and sacrifice for each other. So, it's not a pure celebration of money. It's a celebration of, you know, love and romance and being in high school."