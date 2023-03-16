 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega called out by Daredevil producer: heres why
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega faced criticism by Hollywood producer and filmmaker Steven DeKnight after her recent confession.

DeKnight, 58, took to Twitter to condemn Ortega's behavior, which she showcased during her appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

In that podcast Ortega admitted that she changed the lines in the script and became almost "unprofessional" on the set of Wednesday.

DeKnight, who has served as director on hit shows like Daredevil and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, explained that while he loves "talking with actors about their lines/stories," sometimes stars "don't have the full pictures (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense."

He also blamed Ortega's age for her actions, but said that she "should" be aware of how things work.

The actress who also played Ellie in hit psychological drama You shared that she put her "foot down" on set of Wednesday, to the point of being "unprofessional" for the sake of her Addams family character, of whom she was "very protective."

She also said that her character being in a "love triangle" had "made no sense," and she repeatedly told writers, "No," to plot points - even at times "changing lines" herself in the script.

However, Wednesday was a massive success for Netflix, despite Ortega's behavior, as it ranked highest on the charts.

The series also became the second highest English-language show of all times, having viewd for 1.02 billion hours in three weeks, since its debut on November 16, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue
V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine
Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'

Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'
Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut
Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin

Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin
Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits

Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits
Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'

Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'
K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback
Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show
Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'