Friday Mar 17 2023
Brooklyn Beckham feared Nicola Peltz would ditch him on wedding day

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham feared Nicola Peltz would refuse to marry him and ditch him on the morning of their nuptials.

The son of former football legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham kept messaging the Transformers actor while panicking asking her if she would walk down the aisle.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, the billionaire heiress recalled her wedding day as she dished on her husband’s fear that she would be a no show.

“Our one night apart last year was the night before the wedding,” she said. “We were panicking. He was texting me the day of the wedding asking ‘Are you walking down the aisle? Are you walking down the aisle?”

She went on to share that she was busy taking pictures in her gorgeous Valentino dress and could not check her cell-phone.

Peltz revealed she checked her messages after taking snaps and realized she was late for their big day which had Beckham worried.

“I was like, ‘I have to go walk down the aisle’. Brooklyn had texted, ‘What are you doing? Are you ready?’ I was like ‘Yes, I’m going to walk down. Don’t worry. I love you,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Peltz said despite having a loved-up relationship, they too have arguments with each other like normal couples.

“Every relationship has its disagreements. No relationship is perfect. And when you’re so close to someone and they know everything about you, it’s inevitable to have disagreements," Peltz explained.


