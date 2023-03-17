Kylie Jenner makes ‘legal shift’ with son Aire’s name

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has officially decided to make a legal change regarding her newborn son’s name.

Insight into the duo’s decision has been brought to light by TMZ.

The on-again, off-again couple are famous for having changed their newborn’s name a few days after his birth, due to “regrets over their initial choice.”

The legal docs required for this name change have been obtained by the outlet, and outline a shift from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

The document includes signatures from both parents, and cites the reason for this change as being “regret” over “the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster.”

Because “now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

However, the court is yet to approve the change, per the outlet.