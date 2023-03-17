Hugh Grant reflects on the infamous 1995 sex worker scandal on The View

 
Hugh Grant has recently recalled the notorious 1995 sex worker scandal with the hosts of The View on March 16.

During the show, Grant spoke out about his campaigns against the British tabloid press.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, well he’s just bitter because he got arrested with a hooker in 1995,’” quipped the 62-year-old.

The Two Weeks Notice actor continued, “But actually it had nothing to do with that because that was never uncovered by tabloids. It was that the bloody police gave everyone the information. It was nothing to do with that.”

“These big newspaper owners – largely non-tax-paying newspaper owners – are living above the law and invading the privacy of people whose kids are being killed in a road accident or whatever to get the sensational article,” explained the actor.

Grant noted, “No one dares to take them on in Britain because they’re so scared of them, especially the politicians. That’s why politicians, really in my country, are chosen by the press.”

“That’s what my campaign is about,” he added.

For the unversed, the Notting Hill star was arrested by Los Angeles police for his “lewd conduct” in a public space with sex worker named Divine Brown.

At the time, the actor in the statement wrote, “I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”

It was reported later that the News of the World paid Brown $100,000 for her story, which also included her claim about Grant that said he “always wanted to sleep with a Black woman”.

Meanwhile, the actor has lately been facing backlash for his obnoxious red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars 2023. 

