David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

David Beckham sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as he shared a heartwarming snap with his daughter Harper Seven marking the Red Nose Day for Comic Relief 2023.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the British football legend, 47, posed with his 11-year-old daughter sporting the cute accessory in aid of Comic Relief.

Beckham captioned the picture, "HAPPY RED NOSE DAY @rednoseday Let’s have a big day and change lives, 2023 I love this years Red Nose by Sir Jony Ive, @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."



In the sweet snap, the dad and daughter duo was seen sitting at a table in their home beside a window, both looking at each other while resting their heads on their hands.

Beckham’s fans showered the post with love. One wrote, "Love this, you’re a great dad you always have time for the important things."

Another added, "I love this father-daughter relationship, how special a person can be, you are David Beckham's best."

Beckham’s wife Victoria also shared the same 'red nose' photo on her Instagram Stories and added a heart sticked to the snap.