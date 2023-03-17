 
Friday Mar 17 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group TXT’s Beomgyu and Taehyun discuss movies and being humble

Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

TXT recently came out with their new album The Name Chapter: Temptation
K-pop group TXT’s Beomgyu And Taehyun sat down for an interview with Elle Korea where they discussed movies, humility and their music. TXT recently came out with their new album The Name Chapter: Temptation.

The duo were asked if there were any movies that made them feel nostalgic, to which Beomgyu replied: “‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Top Gun.’ Ever since I was young, I liked both the soundtracks and the films themselves.”

As for Taehyun, he explained: “The films that come to mind are the ones that played a lot on movie TV channels when I was at home with my family. Movies like ‘Home Alone’ or ‘Shawshank Redemption.'”

When asked about their recent achievements, they both stressed the need to focus on doing better and remaining humble as Beomgyu explains: “I think this is only the start. I intend to become even more humble. I think that will inspire me to want to rise even higher.”

