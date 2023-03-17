 
entertainment
Lucy Liu's views on becoming a single parent in her 40s

Lucy Liu’s views on becoming a single parent in her 40s

Lucy Liu has recently spoken up about her decision of becoming a single parent in her 40s.

In a new interview with The Cut, Liu, who has a seven-year-old son, said, “I didn't have a plan. I just thought, 'I want to change the conversation a little bit’.”

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress continued, “I didn't mull it over too much. I didn't do a lot of research; I just pulled the trigger.”

“I can think myself out of something easily,” stated the 54-year-old

The actress explained, “If I think too much, I won't do it. It's better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting.”

“I didn't do any of that. I was like, ‘When the child is here, I'm just going to figure it out’,” remarked Liu.

Elsewhere in the interview, Liu also discussed about raising her son in a New York city.

“I definitely wanted to raise a kid in New York. People will say, ‘It's not convenient, you don't even have a car’, but this way, they're going to see all the things,” explained the actress.

Liu mentioned, “You're going to show them what's safe and what's not, and they're going to understand that through experience.”

“It's hard to build common sense when you're in a car all the time. They're going to smell the smells,” she added.

