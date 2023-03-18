 
Prince William believed Prince Harry was 'brainwashed' by his therapist

Prince Harry admits Prince William asked him to get mental help.

During the 2019 WellChild Awards, Prince Harry got emotional after at a children’s hospital, moments after which he got a call from his elder brother.

Describing the moment, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “He said I wasn’t well. He said again that I needed help. I reminded him that I was doing therapy. In fact, he’d recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being ‘brainwashed.’”

Harry adds: “Then come, I said. It will be good for you. Good for us. He never came. His strategy was patently obvious: I was unwell, which meant I was unwise. As if all my behavior needed to be called into question.”

