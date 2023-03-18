K-pop girl group Twice make Circle Chart history

They have now overtaken girl group Aespa’s Girls

K-pop band Twice have broken their own sales record by earning the second-highest first-week sales of any female musical group in Circle Chart History. They have achieved this through their new comeback called Ready To Be.

They released their twelfth mini-album on March 10th, along with its upbeat title track, Set Me Free. For the week dating March 5th to 10th, the album accumulated approximately 1,427,039 sales in the first week of its release.

They have now overtaken girl group Aespa’s Girls to have the highest first weeks sales of any K-pop girl group. The number one spot is taken by the globally successful band Blackpink with their latest album Born Pink.

On the day of their release, the Empire State Building in New York lit up with the group’s colours. They also performed Set Me Free for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.