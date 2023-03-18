 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop soloist Jessi gushes over BTS’ J-Hope

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

The rapper is currently vacationing in Thailand with her mother
 The rapper is currently vacationing in Thailand with her mother

K-pop soloist Jessi gushes over K-pop group BTS’ J-hope in a recent Instagram live. The rapper is currently vacationing in Thailand with her mother, from where she’s been sharing photos of her time off.

She held a live session on Instagram, where she revealed that she listened to her friend and rapper J-Hope’s new song On The Street featuring American artist J. Cole:

“Oh my God! I love J-Hope’s new song with J. Cole, It’s literally like a vibe.”

Jessi was also a guest at the listening part after J-Hope released his solo album Jack in the Box. She then went on to compliment him, adding:

“He’s the sweetest guy I’ve ever met. He’s so humble. He’s just always thankful. And l love his music and he’s so talented. My mom loves him too!”

She encouraged the people watching to support the artist as well: “I support everyone. Well, not everyone, but those that I’m close with. I don’t just post random posts… I’m actually really good friends with them. So, please keep supporting J-Hope. …His new song with J. Cole is a masterpiece, y’all.”

