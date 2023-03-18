 
Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott

Lily James was seen in high spirits in an outing with businessman Andrei Gillott on Thursday, March16.

After reportedly breaking up with her boyfriend of two years Michael Shuman, Lily James was snapped sharing a laugh with businessman Andrei Gillott as they head out to grab coffee and a bite to eat.

As per Daily Mail, Andrei is a club promoter and is close friends with Leonardo DiCaprio and also has connections with singer Lana Del Rey as he was previously spotted out with her.

The 33-year-old actress cut a stylish figure in a white tucked in T-shirt, layered with a denim jacket, and a pair of cream coloured pants.

Meanwhile, Andrei looked stylish in a pair of black trousers and a baseball jacket. His hair was pulled up in a bun and also wore a collection of silver jewellery.

The duo has some coffee in West Hollywood and later went out to eat together at Sushi Park in the city.

Later in to the day, Lily pulled up her freely falling brunette locks in a ponytail as she made a phone call while walking nearby a car park with Andrei following her closely behind while smoking a cigarette.

