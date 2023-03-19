 
Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick

Halle Berry paid tribute to her late co-star Lance Reddick after he died suddenly on Friday, March 17th, 2023.

The Moonfall star shared a black and white photo of the late actor that his wife Stephanie Reddick posted earlier on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance,” Berry, 56, wrote on Instagram. “l’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time.”

She continued, “His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend! [heart emoji]”

Moreover, when Stephanie posted the news on IG, Berry expressed her condolences to the grieving family.

“My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I’d ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king,” she commented under the post.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home due to “natural causes.”

He was best known for his role as Charon in the John Wick film series. Moreover, Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 24th, 2023. He was also involved in the franchise’s fifth film, a spinoff titled Ballerina, via People Magazine.

