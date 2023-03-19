Mahira Khan congratulates Lahore Qalandars for retaining PSL title

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirakhan

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan congratulated Lahore Qalandars for clinching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 title from Multan Sultans by just one run.

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to successfully defend their title in a nail-biting match on Saturday against Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium.



The Mohammad Rizwan-led team, who were chasing a target of 201 runs, came very close to achieving the target but lost by one run.

Taking to Twitter, the Lollywood star wrote: "Congratulations Lahore Qalandars."

During the run-chase, David Wiese provided the breakthrough in the fourth over of the innings after dismissing opener Usman Khan. The right-hander scored 18 runs in 12 balls.

Despite the early loss, the Multans ensured that they kept up with the required run-rate as Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an impressive partnership of 64 runs in 42 balls.

However, Rossouw was cleaned up by Rashid Khan just when the batter threatened to take the game away from the Qalandars. The South African scored 52 runs in 32 balls.

Rashid struck once again in his last over as Rizwan, 34 off 23, perished while trying to clear the long-on boundary. It took a brilliant bit of fielding from David Wiese who caught the ball, kept his balance, and then flicked the ball back in the air as he stepped over the rope before reestablishing himself back inside the boundary to complete the catch.

Shaheen, who conceded 34 runs in his first two overs, came back in his second spell to clinch the wicket of the dangerous Kieron Pollard. The Windies all-rounder scored 19 runs in 16 balls.

Shaheen also bagged three wickets in his final over to put his side in a strong position to win the match.

However, Haris Rauf conceded 22 runs in the penultimate over to ensure a thrilling finish to the match.

But Zaman Khan held his nerve to get his team over the line in the final over of the match.

Earlier, the Qalandars scored 200-6 in their allotted 20 overs.