Sunday Mar 19 2023
Ben Affleck drops 'The Flash' appearance screen-time

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Ben Affleck drops 'The Flash' appearance screen-time

Batman star Ben Affleck opened up about his screen time in the upcoming The Flash.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Argo star said, "Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck added.

"A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."

Previously, the 50-year-old said that The Flash would be his last Batman appearance.

However, the actor was also tapped to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will hit the theatres in December.

Ezra Miller-starring The Flash, is the most highly-anticipated DC film this year. The film will open in theatres on June 16.

