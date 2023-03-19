 
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime

Keanu Reeves starring John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set to hit the theatres later this month. However, the much-anticipated fourth installment of the hit action franchise has met with criticism for its epic runtime.

The director of John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski, has responded to the criticism of the film’s marathon three-hour runtime.

It has been reported that the film, which is the third sequel to the hit 2014 action thriller starring Reeves, is the longest entry in the franchise to date, lasting two hours and 49 minutes in total.

While critics and fans questioned such a long sequel, the film’s director has said, “If that’s the critique, we’ll take it.”

Speaking to Digital Spy, he continued, “I don’t think we’ve ever concerned ourselves, we just watch the movie. I think it’s the length that we feel is the best version of the movie. We’ve tried longer, we’ve tried much shorter. That’s what we feel is a good movie.”

Chad’s response came after the tragic news about Lance Reddick, who played Charon in the franchise, death at the age of 60.

Reddick was also known for playing Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire.

Reeves was among those to pay tribute to his late co-star, releasing a joint statement with Chad.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in cinemas on March 24.

