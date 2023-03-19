 
Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram

Former member of the K-pop group NMIXX Jinni has made an Instagram profile after being removed from the group. She shared a series of photos on her account on March 18th.

She shared a simple caption to go along with the post, writing a brief: “Hi.”

Her appearance on social media has been long awaited by fans after her abrupt removal from NMIXX and her former agency JYP Entertainment. The news of her departure came as a shock as she had been involved in no prior controversy or scandal.

The statement regarding her departure stated: “Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

Jinni, who has been a member of NMIXX up until now, will be leaving the group due to personal circumstances, and her exclusive contract has been terminated.

We apologize for giving many fans cause for concern with this sudden news.

As a result, we are letting you know that NMIXX will be carrying out all of their future scheduled activities as a six-member group.

We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams.

Once again, we apologize to the fans who have given [NMIXX] so much support.

Thank you.”

