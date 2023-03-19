 
'Throwback Sunday’: Mahira Khan reminisces over past memories

An undated image of Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan
Mahira Khan is known for her grace and elegance around the world, and all for good reasons. The Maula Jatt star on Sunday took to the popular picture-sharing app, yet again, to reminisce about her real-life love.

In a symbolic picture, the 39-year-old star proved herself to be a hopeless romantic through an aesthetic picture shared on her Instagram. She conveyed to the world that as a single mother, her entire world revolved around her son.

“A realist could never...,” she captions the framed picture in which she could be seen carrying her son Azlan on her back.

A ‘love portrait’ and some red roses also added value to the picture as roses defined her love for flowers, and the picture with her son showed her real love.

While the Raees starlet is quite secretive about her personal life she often gets vocal to share her love for her 13-year-old son Azlan.

Earlier during her promotions for Maula Jatt she had revealed that her son loves the trailer for her upcoming feature, ‘Mama, you must win an Oscar for it,’ he says, recalling Mahira.

