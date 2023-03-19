Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know





Netflix has linked hands with Tyler Spindel for new action-comedy The Outlaws.

Credited for Father of the Year, Deported, The Wrong Missy, and more, Tyler Spindel is serving as the director of Netflix's The Outlaws.

Adam Devine will star lead the movie and will also produce the movie with Happy Madison, Adam Sandler’s production company. Isaac Horne and Brendan O’Brien are also producing.

The plot is as follows, "The story follows Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

As per What's on Netflix, the movie was described in 2019, to be in the spirit of Meet the Parents that starred Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, will be playing Billy McDermott. Other cast in unnamed roles includes, Lily McDermott. Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Ellen Barkin, Richard Kind, Julie Hagerty, Lil Rel Howery, Poorna Jagannathan, and Blake Anderson.

The production of the movie is completely set in Atlanta, Georgia. So far, Netflix has confirmed the movie will release in 2023.