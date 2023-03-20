Princess Lilibet set to become America's most famous celebrity?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, is set to become America's most famous celebrity, according to a royal expert.

Royal commentator Sandro Monetti has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are establishing an "alternative royal family" in the US."

The two-year-old's, who's barely seen in public, recent secret christening at the family's Montecito home has raised her profile. Furthermore, her proper royal title, which her parents claim is their birthright, has increased her potential for fame, a media outlet has claimed.

According to Monetti, Lilibet's eventual fame will only grow: "Just imagine, a 21-year-old Lilibet, she is going to be the biggest celebrity in town," he said in an interview with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.



He also explained that Meghan and Harry's presence in Los Angeles has created an alternative royal family, with the couple's activism and public appearances remaining them in the spotlight.

"If you think there are royal-obsessives in Britain, there are a whole lot more of them here in America."



The Sussexes's work with streaming giants Netflix, Spotify, and their attendance at prestigious awards ceremonies have all contributed to their rising fame.