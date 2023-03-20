Royal Family ‘terrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will spill secrets from Coronation

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, the royal family is likely to keep their distance from them, just in case they plan on a new series.

In a new interview on Sky News Australia’s Royal Report, commentator Louise Roberts expressed that the Sussexes will attempt to use the coronation to maintain their relevancy as celebrities in the United States. She also believes that the royal family will consider Harry and Meghan a liability after they revealed private conversations in their Netflix docuseries and after Harry wrote is explosive memoir, Spare.

“It’s a simple equation for the Sussexes: their value is their proximity to the royal family,” she said. “It’s another dose of hypocrisy from them. They’re only relevant if they have currency with the royal family.”

She added, “They’re becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims as well. Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation.

“The problem is anyone who could be close to them for example William and Kate, won’t tell them anything. Everyone is terrified,” she said. “Everything is for sale, every indiscretion or a side comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit,” she warned.

Fellow commentator Angela Mollard claimed there was “no chance” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day.

The royal tradition of standing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace was initiated by Queen Victoria in 1851. Senior royal family members typically appear on the balcony during major events such as weddings, historic anniversaries and on the birthday of the Monarch.

According to Mollard, “People loathe them. There is no chance they’ll appear on the balcony. The Queen wanted a slimmed down Monarchy (and) Charles is further enforcing that.”

However, the Sussexes did appear on the balcony during the annual trooping the colour celebration prior to the Sussexes quitting royal duties in January 2020.