Gerard Pique’s mother knew he was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti: Report

File Footage

Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, reportedly knew about her son’s affair with Clara Chia Marti while he was still with Shakira.

A Spanish media outlet revealed that the former Barcelona player and the 23-year-old PR student were living in one of his parents’ homes and Montserrat hid it from the Waka Waka singer.

Journalist Laura Fa claimed, “Everything is because when the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué’s parents have in Cabrils (Spain)”.

“While Shakira cried on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, she was an accomplice in hiding this new relationship,” she added as per Essentially Sports.

This comes after it was revealed that Shakira has built a wall between her and Gerard’s parents’ home, who live right next to her house in Spain, after her split from the sports star.

Several reports even claimed that the Colombian singer placed a witch mannequin in her balcony in the aftermath of her breakup from Gerard allegedly teasing Montserrat.

It was said that Shakira’s relationship with Gerard’s parents turned sour after she saw them spending time with Clara right after her breakup with him.

It has also been alleged that the singer asked her sons, Sasha and Milan, to stop calling Montserrat “grandmother.”



