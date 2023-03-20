Emily Watson shares advice she received from Daniel Day-Lewis on method acting

Emily Watson has recently addressed Daniel Day-Lewis’ method acting.



In a new interview with The Guardian, Emily, who starred opposite Daniel in 1997 The Boxer, recalled asking the actor about his approach to acting at the time.

“He said to me: ‘I’m not a good enough actor not to,” revealed the actress.

Emily disclosed that she does not “method act” however, she would go about lengths to prepare for a role.

“I need to immerse myself very fully for a role. It’s really about kidding your body that this is real,” noted the 56-year-old.

Emily continued, “You can find all sorts of different ways of tricking yourself.”

While speaking about her new movie God’s Creatures, Emily, who plays a mother whose son has been accused of rape, shared that at times “it cost” her “emotionally”.

“Despite saying, ‘This didn’t happen to you, babe, you’re the actress, don’t be such an idiot,’ I found myself just very wobbly, very tearful and not able to cope with things,” added the actress

Meanwhile, God’s Creatures is slated to release in theatres on March 31.