 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Watson shares advice she received from Daniel Day-Lewis on method acting

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Emily Watson shares advice she received from Daniel Day-Lewis on method acting
Emily Watson shares advice she received from Daniel Day-Lewis on method acting

Emily Watson has recently addressed Daniel Day-Lewis’ method acting.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Emily, who starred opposite Daniel in 1997 The Boxer, recalled asking the actor about his approach to acting at the time.

“He said to me: ‘I’m not a good enough actor not to,” revealed the actress.

Emily disclosed that she does not “method act” however, she would go about lengths to prepare for a role.

“I need to immerse myself very fully for a role. It’s really about kidding your body that this is real,” noted the 56-year-old.

Emily continued, “You can find all sorts of different ways of tricking yourself.”

While speaking about her new movie God’s Creatures, Emily, who plays a mother whose son has been accused of rape, shared that at times “it cost” her “emotionally”.

“Despite saying, ‘This didn’t happen to you, babe, you’re the actress, don’t be such an idiot,’ I found myself just very wobbly, very tearful and not able to cope with things,” added the actress

Meanwhile, God’s Creatures is slated to release in theatres on March 31.

More From Entertainment:

Iconic Japanese producer reveals he gave BTS a chance because of Jin

Iconic Japanese producer reveals he gave BTS a chance because of Jin
K-pop group NMIXX’s Haewon discusses former member for the first time

K-pop group NMIXX’s Haewon discusses former member for the first time
'Dungeons & Dragons' costars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine spotted at dinner together in Berlin

'Dungeons & Dragons' costars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine spotted at dinner together in Berlin
Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner unexpectedly spotted at a football match in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner unexpectedly spotted at a football match in Paris
King Charles asked to distance himself from Prince Harry

King Charles asked to distance himself from Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send a message to UK's royal family with silence on Mother's Day?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send a message to UK's royal family with silence on Mother's Day?
Mean Girls writer lambastes Tina Fey and Paramount over 2004 movie revenue

Mean Girls writer lambastes Tina Fey and Paramount over 2004 movie revenue

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read
Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station

Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station
Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse of her Jordan excursion: Photos

Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse of her Jordan excursion: Photos
Nick Cannon shares heartwarming story about childhood love with 'future wife' Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon shares heartwarming story about childhood love with 'future wife' Mariah Carey
'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York