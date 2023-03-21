Harry Styles turns matchmaker during Love on Tour Singapore concert

Harry Styles turns into a matchmaker for the third time as he helps a fan propose to his girlfriend during his Love On Tour concert in Singapore.

The As It was singer, 29, on Friday, took to the stage to deliver an electrifying performance at the National Stadium when he was distracted by one crowd member at the venue.

Styles paused his performance and said, "Kenneth asked for some help. Can I get some romantic music, please?"

The couple was then shown on a giant screen.

Styles' fan got down on one knee and the band started playing, the Watermelon Sugar singer said, "after you, Kenneth," which caused the crowd to go into a frenzy.

The Don't Worry Darling star announced to the audience, "She said yes! Kenneth and Kimmy, everybody!"

"What do we do now? What am I supposed to do now? You've stolen my thunder. Congratulations," he then quipped.

Styles concluded, "Kenneth, I don't know you at all. I've never met you before in my life.

"Kenneth, hear me, you both seem wonderful. I wish you a life of happiness. Congratulations. Make some noise, everybody."