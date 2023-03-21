Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for extraordinary coronation demands

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have come under fire for their demands to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.



Nigel Farage, former Brexit leader and GB News host, has said King Charles "absolutely must not give in" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's extraordinary coronation demands.

Farag, in talks with Sky News Australia's Paul Murray, said Meghan and Harry are "not entitled" to be on that balcony given the pair stepped down from royal duties in early 2020.

"The rule is very simple, the balcony is for working, engaged royals," he said on Tuesday night."

The expert went on sharing his thoughts about the royal rules and traditions, saying: "The balcony is for royals, who yes take some money from the public purse, but in return, do vast amounts of work for charities, carrying out royal functions, opening new schools and doing all the things our royals have done and done very well."

"Harry and Meghan opted out of that, they decided to go to the west coast and make lots of money. They are not entitled to be on that balcony and the King absolutely must not give in to this," he added.

The California-based couple have not decided whether they’ll attend King Charles’ coronation as “tense negotiations” take place behind the scenes, says TalkTV’s Royal Editor Sarah Hewson.



“Harry and Meghan reportedly wanting to know how their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be involved in the coronation before they accept an invitation, the Palace saying they want to know if they’re coming before they decide on the plans,” Hewson told Sky News host Peta Credlin. “We’re still at stalemate.”

Meghan and Harry reportedly want assurances on several requests including how prominent a role they will play and that their son prince Archie's birthday will be recognised during the weekend.

