Sam Neill shares major health update after stage-three blood cancer diagnosis

Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has recently shared his health update after his diagnosis for stage-three blood cancer.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Lorraine, Neill revealed he decided to write his new memoir Did I Ever Tell You This while undergoing his chemotherapy.

Giving details about his health, Neill explained, “I got a cancer scare about a year ago, but I've been in remission for eight months now.”

“I'm starting work next week so I'm all good,” stated the 75-year-old.

The actor mentioned, “I had to go into chemotherapy, I had nothing to do so I thought why not start writing.

“So, after a few months I thought there could be a book in this,” remarked Neill.

The actor added, “It would cheer me up and make me feel better, thinking about stories and minor achievements.”

Meanwhile, Neil also expressed his excitement at getting back to what he does best and that’s acting.

“I'm very happy to be going back to work. We start filming in seven days’ time. I'm doing a thing called Apples Never Fall with Annette Bening, and a really wonderful cast. So here I am,” he concluded.

