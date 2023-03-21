K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam reveals his relationship with former boss JYP

After spending seven years with the agency, they decided not to renew their contracts

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam reveals his current relationship with his former boss and the founder of JYP Entertainment. GOT7 debuted under the agency back in 2014.

In the latest episode of his variety show Bam House, he invited girl group Twice member Jihyo to the show. The veteran idol JYP was brought up when BamBam asked Jihyo, who is in the same agency if JYP knew she was filming for the episode.

She said she didn’t think so and that’s when BamBam revealed that he actually grew close to his former boss after he left the agency. Jihyo was seemingly already aware of the information and reminded him of the time when all three of them grabbed a drink together.

After spending roughly seven years with the agency, GOT7 decided not to renew their contracts in 2021 and chose to search for other opportunities instead.