Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use King Charles' coronation to boost their ratings by turning the landmark ceremony into 'must-see' TV event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the power to attract millions of watchers and would turn the Coronation into an unmissable event if they attended it, a royal commentator has claimed.



US Journalist Meredith Clark, in an opinion piece for the Independent, wrote: "Let’s face it: We should all want to see Harry and Meghan at King Charles III’s Coronation."

She added: "Yes, it would be a positive sign that this once-feuding family has turned a new leaf, but it would also change the Coronation from just any other royal engagement into must-see TV – something that the California couple do best."

The clip Clark referred to shows Meghan and Harry's visibly shaken after receiving a text from Prince William in the wake of his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The commentator noted the Sussexes keep on publicly displaying their affection for one another even during difficult times.

She added that Harry and Meghan may be tempted to show in some way, such as by holding hands, their support and affection for one another in May too if they decide to attend the historic event but find a cold environment welcoming them.