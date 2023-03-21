 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys plans about King Charles coronation revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use King Charles' coronation to boost their ratings by turning the landmark ceremony into 'must-see' TV event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the power to attract millions of watchers and would turn the Coronation into an unmissable event if they attended it, a royal commentator has claimed.

US Journalist Meredith Clark, in an opinion piece for the Independent, wrote: "Let’s face it: We should all want to see Harry and Meghan at King Charles III’s Coronation." 

She added: "Yes, it would be a positive sign that this once-feuding family has turned a new leaf, but it would also change the Coronation from just any other royal engagement into must-see TV – something that the California couple do best."

The clip Clark referred to shows Meghan and Harry's visibly shaken after receiving a text from Prince William in the wake of his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The commentator noted the Sussexes keep on publicly displaying their affection for one another even during difficult times.

She added that Harry and Meghan may be tempted to show in some way, such as by holding hands, their support and affection for one another in May too if they decide to attend the historic event but find a cold environment welcoming them.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show
K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback

K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback
Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick
Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV

Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV
BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song

BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?
'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran

'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran
Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene

Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene
John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'

John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'