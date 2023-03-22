 
Shazam! actor Zachary Levi takes aim at Dwayne Johnson

Zachary Levi seemingly confirmed reports that Dwayne Johnson blocked Hawkman and other JSA characters from appearing in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods".

The actor used his Instagram stories and shared what he said was truth.

According to his Instagram story, the Rock didn't allow Zachary Levi to cameo in a post credit for "Black Adam".

It said in"Shazam! Fury of the Gods", the Justice Society from "Black Adam" were recruiting Shazam in the post credits.

The post read, "The Rock denied access and David F. Sandberg had to make a last minute decision to add Emilia and John."

Zachary Levi lent credence to the post with his caption that read, "The truth shall set you free."

